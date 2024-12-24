Watch Now
Presenting the winner of KBZK's Holiday Decorations Contest!

Congratulations to Scott Miller in Belgrade, the winner of KBZK’s Holiday Decorations Contest!
BELGRADE — Congratulations to Scott Miller in Belgrade, the winner of KBZK’s Holiday Decorations Contest!

Scott tells us he's been decorating for Christmas for more than 30 years. Watch the video below to see his display and hear more about how he's brought it together over the years:

And you watch the video below for a look at some of the other beautifully decorated homes that entered this year's contest:

Holiday Decorations Contest entries

