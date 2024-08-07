Police respond to a disturbance at Butte jail

BUTTE - Butte police responded to what they called a minor disturbance at the jail Tuesday afternoon after some inmates refused to return to their cells.

Butte sheriff Ed Lester says less than a dozen inmates in one block of the jail refused to leave a day room in the jail after inmates complained about the food.

Corrections officers contacted police after the inmates ignored orders to go to their cells. But, after about 10 minutes the inmates willingly went to their cells and no physical force was used.

Lester said overcrowding at the jail, which KXLF recently reported on last week, sometimes creates incidents like this one.

