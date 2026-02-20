Plans to develop over 300 affordable housing units at Belgrade's Copper Ranch project

BELGRADE — South of the airport and right beside the Yellowstone Landing apartment complex in Belgrade, 14.77 acres will soon be developed into affordable housing units.

"In general, we are happy to see affordable housing come to the area," said the city's community and economic development director, Katharine King.

King is Belgrade's first economic director. She's been working in this position since last April.

"Belgrade has grown so much in part because of its community," said King. "It's a very family-friendly city."

WATCH: Developer plans 300+ affordable housing units at Belgrade's Copper Ranch

Belgrade to develop over 300 affordable housing units at Copper Ranch project

According to Bozeman Real Estate Group, Belgrade is the fastest-growing city in Montana by percentage of population growth.

The city's population is currently almost 14,000.

"The community that Belgrade wants to be is a community that supports families," explained King. "If we don't support having affordable or attainable housing here, then that pushes families out."

These affordable housing units are part of Copper Ranch Apartments. To be eligible for a unit, a household can make no more than 60 percent of the area's median income (AMI).

According to World Population Review, the 2026 median household income in Belgrade is $97,328.

"When we add diversity to the housing market, diversity of product, diversity of housing type, opportunities to rent vs. own," said King. "Those are all important aspects in strengthening the housing market in Belgrade."

She added that the Copper Ranch Apartments are still in early stages of development and there's no determined date yet on when construction will begin.

We reached out to the developer for a comment, but have not heard back yet.