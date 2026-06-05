Peace Park Honoring I-Ho Pomeroy Officially Opens in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN — If you’ve been part of the Bozeman community for long, the name I-Ho Pomeroy likely rings a bell.

From running her downtown restaurant featuring authentic Korean recipes to serving on the city commission and taking an active role in the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club, Pomeroy was a vital presence in the community.

WATCH: Bozeman is honoring one of its own. I-Ho Pomeroy Peace Park opens this August

Peace park honoring Bozeman community leader I-Ho Pomeroy nears completion downtown

She died in the spring of 2024 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Now, the city is ensuring her legacy will never be forgotten.

Construction of the I-Ho Pomeroy Peace Park at the corner of Mendenhall Street and Black Avenue is open to the public. The park honors her Korean heritage and the extraordinary impact she had on Bozeman.

A sign in the center reads “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in several languages.

“My mom was from two worlds — Korea and America, two different cultures,” said her daughter, Jin-Ju Jahns. “The restaurant she created was a place where people with differing beliefs and backgrounds could come and have open discussions. I’m really hoping that’s what happens here as well.”

Jahns, who now runs her mother’s restaurant, said the park’s near-completion on Monday was an emotional moment.

“It was really touching,” she said. “There’s a whole list of people that we are thankful to.”

As the two of us sat in the park dedicated to her mother, Jahns reflected on what her mother might think of the tribute.

“I think this would just bring her so much joy,” she said. “She loved this community so much. She really lived her life as an act of service, and that’s how I see this peace park — people coming together to form the community and create this, which is incredible.”

A grand opening ceremony for the I-Ho Pomeroy Peace Park is scheduled for August.

