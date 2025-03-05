Past students tour Law and Justice Center, formerly Holy Rosary Catholic School before it's torn down

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Law and Justice Center has officially closed its doors to the public, but before it was the L&J, it used to be known as Holy Rosary Catholic School. On Tuesday, many former students got the chance to walk the halls of the building one last time before this piece of Bozeman history gets demolished.

“It’s been here so long as the Law and Justice Center, so it’s a little easier to say goodbye,” says Judy, a former Holy Rosary student.

Watch the story here:

Former students tour Law and Justice Center, once a school, before demolition

Judy, Ron, and Patty snapped pictures outside the plaque commemorating the Catholic school before it was converted into the Law and Justice Center.

“It just conjures up some really fun memories,” says Judy.

Dozens of students who attended the school until it shut its doors in 1976 had the chance to say one last goodbye.

“I didn't make the effort to go and see that. And I always regretted it. So I'm glad that we got to get this put together,” says Connie Blackwood-Krogstad.

With yearbook in hand, Blackwood-Krogstad walked the dark halls of the basement where the Gallatin County morgue last stood and what used to be the school’s cafeteria and gym.

“This was our Latin class. We had bookkeeping in here. We had the science lab,” says Blackwood-Krogstad.

Edgar Cedillo

Many of the former students crowded around their former principal, Father Dan Shae, who was tasked with leading the school. As a young priest himself at the time, he was only a few years older than some of the students.

“The youngest member of the faculty, 26 years old, and I and all the families gave their blood, sweat, and tears to maintain the school,” says Shae.

Fr. Shae says he worked tirelessly to make sure the school had a feeling of community for the students.

“We put on themed masses before football and basketball games,” says Shae.

Edgar Cedillo

Even as the demolition process has started, memories of the school haven't faded.

“The hallways are still the same. They still look the same. And you walk into the classroom, of course, it looks different, but you remember, you know, that was the science lab and that was the music room,” says Judy.

As they walk through the halls as parents and grandparents, they each have a greater appreciation.

“Involved all the parents were to make this school work. It wasn't just the faculty, parents really held it up, I felt, and I didn't realize that or appreciate it until we left, right? And even becoming a parent myself,” says Judy.

Father Shae and these bulldogs are no strangers to goodbyes.

“My grade school and my high school in Anaconda are gone. And so, I have been through this before. Lamenting and being in addition to being sad over it, I'm grateful,” says Shae.