Park County sheriff's deputy arrested following off-duty incident in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A Park County sheriff's deputy is under arrest following an off-duty incident in Livingston.

According to a social media post, the arrest was made early Friday morning. The Livingston Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

The deputy is scheduled to be arraigned in Sweet Grass County later Friday. The Sweet Grass County Attorney's Office will handle all charging decisions and legal proceedings, a move that avoids any conflicts of interest with Park County officials.

The Sheriff's Office has placed the deputy on administrative leave, which will remain in effect until both the criminal investigation and an internal review are complete.

Officials say they will not release additional information while the investigation is active.

The Sheriff's Office says it remains committed to transparency, maintaining public trust, and ensuring due process for everyone involved.

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