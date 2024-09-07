Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Park County Sheriff continues search for missing Livingston man

Anyone with information about Ben Hampson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-4172.
The search continues for 46-year-old Ben Hampson of Livingston. He's been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Posted

The search continues for 46-year-old Ben Hampson of Livingston. He's been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

MTN News spoke with Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler on Friday. He says his deputies and officers with several other agencies have been searching fishing accesses and other wilderness access points for Hampson. So far, there has been no sign of him.

The last ping on his phone was in the Belgrade area. Hampson's says he was driving a white Ford F-150 when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Hampson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-4172.

More Local News from KBZK

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader