Park County Sheriff continues search for missing Livingston man

The search continues for 46-year-old Ben Hampson of Livingston. He's been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

MTN News spoke with Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler on Friday. He says his deputies and officers with several other agencies have been searching fishing accesses and other wilderness access points for Hampson. So far, there has been no sign of him.

The last ping on his phone was in the Belgrade area. Hampson's says he was driving a white Ford F-150 when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Hampson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at (406) 222-4172.