Park County Meals on Wheels opens new Livingston location after 40 years at senior center

Every day at 11:30 a.m., seniors gather for lunch at the new home of Park County Meals on Wheels in Livingston.

The routine begins with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before meals are served inside the organization’s new building on Park Street.

Executive Director Tabatha Streuly said the move marks a major milestone for the nonprofit after spending four decades operating out of the senior center.

“We had a board member who passed away, and his estate purchased the building for us,” Streuly said.

She said the organization had been searching for a new location for some time as the previous building continued to age and require costly repairs.

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“We had been looking for a while. It’s an older building, and there were a lot of repair costs for us,” Streuly said.

The transition came with a hefty price tag. Streuly said purchasing and remodeling the building cost roughly $1 million. Grants and support from 21 community groups helped make the project possible.

Park County Meals on Wheels currently delivers about 35 meals a day to seniors throughout the county. The program also offers freezer meals for rural communities, including Shields Valley, Clyde Park, and Wilsall.

“We do offer meals for Shields Valley, Clyde Park, and Wilsall, but right now we don't have clients there,” Streuly said.

The organization estimates it costs roughly $3,000 each month to provide meals both in-house and through deliveries. Meals are available for a suggested $6 donation for people over 60 and $9 for those under 60.

When asked whether keeping prices low has become difficult with rising costs, Streuly said community support continues to make a difference.

“Ohhh yeah. We struggle sometimes but we have a lot of beneficiary donors in the community,” she said.

Streuly said Meals on Wheels provides more than food for many seniors. Volunteer drivers also check in on clients during deliveries.

“When they drop off the meals, it’s not just giving them nutritious food; they also do a welfare check to make sure they are doing okay,” Streuly said.

The new building has also expanded in-house dining hours from 15 minutes to a full hour, giving seniors more time to socialize.

For regular diner Toni, both the meals and the companionship are important.

“I come because I am alone. And this is my main meal,” Toni said.

Although Streuly initially worried the new location could be harder for some seniors to access, Toni said transportation services in the community help bridge that gap.

“We are blessed here, simply because we have the angel line to bring us and the meals on wheels to feed us,” Toni said.

The organization hopes more residents learn about the new location and stop in for a meal. Streuly said anyone is welcome to eat there.

“So if you’re getting an oil change next door, the Marks In and Out line is too long, feel free to come in,” Streuly said.

A grand opening for the new facility is scheduled for June 27.

