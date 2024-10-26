Paradise Valley resident says hearing about proposed Suce Creek resort was 'a real shock'

A stretch of land just five miles south of Livingston, Montana is called Suce Creek, and it's home to some of the most beautiful, remote landscapes in the whole state.

Now, imagine a 90-acre resort placed right in the middle.

"As someone who lives here on Suce Creek, who plans on spending the rest of my life here, my kids plan on raising their kids here—it was a real shock to hear about this resort," says Suce Creek resident Maggie McGuane.

After hearing whispers of a resort planned for the area, Suce Creek residents like Maggie were surprised to find out that their rural neighborhood could soon see 100 cabins, a spa, and a restaurant.

"We are used to things growing and popping up throughout the valley. I think it’s become a real destination, but those things are generally along the paved road and easy to access," McGuane says.

The current owner of the property, Robert S. Pappert, would sell the 90-acre plot to a Miami-based Flex Capital Group—proposing an event space, pools, and a gym, along with short-term cabins.

"It’s the equivalent of building a small town up Suce Creek Road," Says Max Hjortsberg, Managing Director with Park County Environmental Council.

He says the area is known for its wildlife, like bears and moose, that could be displaced by development. And currently, Park County has no oversight of the project.

"We don't have any local review process or local oversight on a county level for a development of this nature since it’s not a subdivision," Says Hjortsberg.

Residents have expressed concern over the location's ability to handle increased traffic and water usage.

McGaune says, "One of the reasons we were so surprised by this proposal is because the road itself is a rural dirt road. It’s not the kind of road where we could imagine commercial traffic on."

"It makes me wonder how much this capital company has spent time in Paradise Valley because it’s a very strange choice for an enterprise like this," she adds.

MTN reached out to the developer, but they did not respond to questions on the progress of acquiring the property.

Max says residents are hoping to discuss options at a public work session in the near future.

"My life has been so positively impacted by the rural and agricultural heritage of Paradise Valley. It’s what makes this valley so special, and I want other generations to experience it the way I experienced it as a child," says McGuane.