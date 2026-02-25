Owners of historic Butte buildings eager to preserve buildings with federal grant

BUTTE - Several buildings in Uptown Butte are going to share a $700,000 federal grant to help restore them so they can not only survive but thrive.

“I’m excited to continue to breathe life into all its little corners,” Isle of Books owner Medellee Antonioli said.

The owner of Isle of Books on East Broadway is one of the historic building owners that will get part of a $734,000grant from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Program. A community of volunteers with Butte’s Historic Preservation Office narrowed down the final six from many applicants.

“I have to say it was a really brutal process of having to choose them because we had really fabulous projects to choose from,” Butte Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt said.

The grant awards went to Stella’s VU Villa Bar and Pizzeria, the Elks Building, The Thornton Hotel on East Broadway, the Walkerville Mercantile, and the Myra building on South Arizona Street. The building’s owner said it’s been a challenge keeping the old building going.

“Throughout the years, I’ve done little things, but nothing to the extent of the new grant. It will keep for another 100 years,” Myra Building owner Pat Mohan said.

McCourt added, “And I know that these building owners, these property owners will follow through with these projects, and I think that Butte is going to really benefit from this.”

Antonioli plans to add an ADA public restroom, upgrade heating and eventually add a coffee shop to the bookstore. She said she knows that grant money comes from the public and is driven to use it well.

“I’m incredibly grateful, but I’m also excited to be conscientious and to really apply this funding to something that will help grow our community and improve our community,” Antonioli said.