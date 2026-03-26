'Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat': MSU alums share memories, reaction to record season ahead of Super 16 game

BOZEMAN — The MSU women’s basketball team is taking on Portland at the Brick Breeden on Thursday as part of the Super 16 – and it’s a big deal. Not just for the team, but also for the players who came before them.

“It’s so fun to see these young women be at this stage. This program has grown a lot since I have been here,” said former MSU women’s basketball player Nubia Allen.

“It’s been so fun to watch, since I played, just the growth of the sport,” said former MSU women’s basketball player Sarah Fowler.

Allen played for the Bobcats from 2005 to 2009; Fowler from 1988 to 1992.

WATCH: The growth of women's sports is on full display at Montana State University. Former players reflect on the program's evolution and record-breaking attendance ahead of the Super 16

Former MSU women's basketball players celebrate team's historic Super 16 run and growing fan support

“I’m originally from Mexico,” said Allen. “Basketball has always been a big part of my life; that’s the reason why I’m here. I only came here because of a scholarship to play basketball, so it’s forever in me; I’m so grateful to have had that opportunity.”

“I went to Belgrade High School and realized pretty early on I was pretty good at basketball,” said Fowler. “I knew I wanted to stay close to home, and MSU was a good fit for me.”

As Allen and Fowler say, they’ve seen the sport – and the crowds for it – grow immensely since their time as players.

“Our crowd was big and a lot, but it was not thousands and thousands of people,” said Fowler.'

“There were a lot more people on Sunday, definitely,” said Allen.

In fact, Sunday’s game boasted 2,238 people: the largest crowd of any WNIT match-up this season. The MSU ticket office says they are expecting an even bigger crowd for Thursday’s game.

MTN’s Esha Walia asked Allen and Fowler how it feels seeing this year’s team have a record season and make it to the Super 16.

“That is amazing, that is great, and they have a shot to make it to the Elite 8; that’s just unbelievable,” said Allen.

“It’s exciting for the future. It’s fun to watch this team because they seem to love each other,” said Fowler.

As to the legacy of the team, Fowler and Allen say it’s thanks to Coach Binford.

“Coach Bin and her staff have been a big part of that getting us together and bringing us in as alumni, reminding the kids now what was before them and how, you know, all of us are a little piece of the growth of the program,” said Fowler.

“My freshman year, we only won three games, and that was with Coach Binford,” said Allen. “So seeing her grow as a coach, what she has done to this program, it’s amazing.”

Allen and Fowler are both in touch with their basketball roots. Allen is the West Yellowstone basketball head coach. Fowler is a Belgrade High girls' basketball coach.

But they say they are Bobcats for life.

“Just very honored to have been able to spend 4 years at MSU, and it has led me down a really good path in my life,” said Fowler.

“Best of luck to the Bobcats; once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat,” said Allen.