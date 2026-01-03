Off on the right foot: Big Sky Wind Drinkers Hosts Annual New Years Resolution Run

THREE FORKS — You’ve probably heard it a million times by now – Happy New Year! As the new year begins, so do the New Year’s resolutions.

To kick off the year, the Big Sky Wind Drinkers held their annual New Year’s Resolution Run at Missouri Headwaters State Park.

“I figure if I run enough, I’ll actually start to enjoy it,” said Lauren Fosdal, a Gallatin Valley resident.

“I came out here because I vowed to do a race every month this year,” said Fosdal. “Plus, the race is kind of named for me; it’s called the 'fat rump race.'”

Fosdal is part of Big Sky Wind Drinkers, a local non-profit organization started in 1973 that:

“Has been a force of runners in and beyond the Gallatin Valley for a long time,” said race director Kathryn Hohmann. “We give away more than $25,000 each year. We do weekly fun runs and then we have regular meetings.”

WATCH: How one non-profit is starting off the year on the right foot

Hohmann says the Resolution Run has been put on by Big Sky Wind Drinkers for more than 20 years.

“We do laps of 5K and some people are actually out here and they will do 50K in the day, so it’s a really big run,” she said.

This year’s run had warmer than usual weather and more than 50 people.

“It’s a great way to meet other people that love to get out and be active,” said Hohmann.

Since the year just started, MTN’s Esha Walia decided to ask some of the runners their New Year’s resolutions. For some, the goal is to run more.

“To do a race every month,” said Fosdal.

While for others…

“My New Year’s resolution is to run less,” said runner Sophie Tsairis. “I’m taking a little break from running a lot."

Some aren’t doing resolutions at all.

“I have decided that resolutions are not my thing and I read an article – Suleika Jaouad – he suggested you establish a ritual instead of a resolution,” said Carolyn Widman, a member of Big Sky Wind Drinkers.

“Because resolutions are fail or succeed, but rituals are process," Widman added.

One thing in common for Saturday’s runners:

“I love that there’s local stuff around here and people love running,” said Fosdal.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Big Sky Wind Drinkers, visit this link.