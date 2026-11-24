BOZEMAN — Heads up, drivers on the west side of Bozeman.

The Oak Street and Davis Lane roundabout will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 as crews complete underground sewer and water connections for the Fowler Avenue construction project.

Drivers should follow posted detour signs, use alternate routes when possible, and watch for construction activity and changing traffic patterns in the area. Drivers are also advised to allow for extra time when traveling through the area.

“We appreciate our community’s patience as we complete this work,” said Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross. “Creating these new utility connections for the new road is an important step in the Fowler Avenue project.”

Drivers should also be aware of the following:

Westbound Oak Street: Traffic will not be able to continue through the Oak Street and Davis Lane roundabout. Drivers will be detoured via North 27 th Avenue, Baxter Lane, and Ferguson Avenue.

Avenue, Baxter Lane, and Ferguson Avenue. Eastbound Oak Street: Traffic will not be able to continue through the Oak Street and Davis Lane roundabout. Through traffic will be detoured via Ferguson Avenue, Baxter Lane, and North 27 th Avenue. Drivers will still be able to turn left onto northbound Davis Lane.

Avenue. Drivers will still be able to turn left onto northbound Davis Lane. Southbound Davis Lane: Left-turning traffic onto eastbound Oak Street will be restricted at the roundabout. Drivers will still be able to turn right onto westbound Oak Street.

Local access will remain available, with residents and local businesses or customers still able to access properties in the area during construction. All travelers should follow posted signs and use designated access routes when traveling to local destinations.

The Fowler Avenue Connection Project will connect Fowler Avenue from Oak Street to Huffine Lane, creating a key north-south corridor between 19th Avenue and Ferguson Avenue. Construction on Phase 1 of the Fowler Avenue project is planned to take place from fall 2026 to spring 2027.

Visit bozemanstreetreport.com for more information and regular updates on the Fowler Avenue project.

