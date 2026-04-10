BOZEMAN — There's more to rodeo action than just the rider holding on for eight seconds. Turns out, the horse itself also has a huge part in the final score.

Bucking bronco competitor with MSU Rodeo, Cole Gerhardt, told MTN News how both the rider and the horse are judged in saddle bronc and bareback.

"The rider can earn up to 50 points, and the horse can also earn up to 50 points," said Gerhardt.

Gerhardt is a junior at MSU and has been on the rodeo team since his freshman year.

"Ever since I was a little kid, it's been my favorite event," he said.

WATCH: How bucking broncs and riders share the score at the MSU Spring Rodeo

Not just the rider: How bucking horses share the spotlight and the score

He added that during this event, the horse is judged for its bucking power and the intensity of its kick.

The final score is 50 percent horse and 50 percent rider, totaling 100 points.

MSU Rodeo assistant coach, Savanna Bolich, further explained how the bucking broncos are judged during their events.

"How well they do their job, how athletic they are, and how much effort they put in," she said. "It's the same as the rider.

Savanna explained that for MSU rodeo events like the bucking broncos, they contract professional bucking horses from C5 Rodeo, a Canadian stock contracting company out of Alberta.

According to C5 Rodeo, they established a U.S. base here in Montana almost ten years ago.

"They bring us horses for practice out of Helena," said Bolich. "They also bring us stock for the rodeo."

Gerhardt, other riders, and the bucking horses will be in full force this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd.

You can find more information on the MSU Spring Rodeo here.