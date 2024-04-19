Nonprofit donates more than 2,000 pounds of beef to Gallatin County schools

The freezers are stocked at Willow Creek School and Three Forks Schools. On Thursday, April 18, the schools received a donation to put local beef in their lunch programs.

Producer Partnership is a federally inspected, nonprofit that operates a processing facility in Livingston. Since 2020 they’ve been providing local protein to school lunch programs across the state of Montana.

Donations were made possible by Cooper Herefords, a cattle company based in Willow Creek.

With help from the Herefords, Producer Partnership delivered 931 pounds of top-quality USDA-inspected protein to Willow Creek School and 1,185 pounds to Three Forks School District.

Three Forks Schools Superintendent Rhonda Uthlaut says this generous donation will not only help them save money but will also provide quality, nutritious meals to kids throughout the week who may not have access otherwise.

“We were excited,” said Uthlaut. “We have an amazing food director. She is already researching different recipes. It just gives us a good feeling knowing there are positive people out there that want to support the school and make sure kids are being fed.”

To learn more about the nonprofit, producer partnership visit https://www.producerpartnership.com/