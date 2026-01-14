Nonalcoholic beers, sober events grow during Dry January in Montana

BOZEMAN — Nonalcoholic beers are filling more glasses this month as people across Montana take part in Dry January. For some, it’s a temporary reset after the holidays. For others, it's the start of a lasting change.

At Map Brewing Company in Bozeman, the shift is already noticeable.

“We do that so we make something for everyone, including NA beer,” said head brewer Doug Child.

Since opening in 2015, Map Brewing has produced more than 350 different beers. This year, the brewery is expanding its focus to include nonalcoholic and lower-alcohol options in response to changing consumer habits.

“We are noticing trends with customers today wanting lower-alcohol options or nonalcoholic options,” said Jenny Cade, Map Brewing’s marketing and events planner.

The push for inclusivity comes in a county that has repeatedly ranked among the drunkest in the nation. Even so, Cade says Dry January resonates beyond those fully abstaining.

“It’s good to just cut back and reset,” she said.

According to CivicScience, about one-quarter of American adults are pausing alcohol consumption during January.

To better understand Bozeman’s growing sober-curious culture, MTN News spoke with author and podcaster Paul Churchill, host of Recovery Elevator.

“I didn’t think there was a podcast downloaded over 10 million times that comes to you every Monday from the drunkest county in America,” Churchill said.

CDC data shows nearly 30%of Gallatin County residents reported heavy or binge drinking in recent years.

“It’s a good idea to take a break,” Churchill said. “We separate alcohol from other drugs, but the data shows alcohol is the most addictive drug in the world.”

Churchill says his own drinking was leading him down a dangerous path.

“When I was drinking, the aperture of life was closing,” he said.

Now sober, Churchill emphasizes the importance of community. His podcast connects people seeking recovery through online groups, events and sober travel experiences.

“It’s not a sacrifice,” he said. “There’s a phrase in this space: you’re giving up one thing for everything.”

Churchill says Dry January often gives people space to reflect on their drinking habits, and he’s noticed a broader shift in recent years.

“I am also seeing an explosion of alcohol-free offerings on just normal menus,” he said.

Back at Map Brewing, Child explained that nonalcoholic beer still follows a process similar to traditional brewing — with key differences.

“We use a specialized yeast that only ferments certain kinds of sugars,” Child said. “It ferments out to exactly half a percent alcohol, which is still technically nonalcoholic.”

According to Gallup, drinking among Americans ages 18 to 34 has dropped 9% over the past two years — a cultural shift local businesses are watching closely.

This month, Map Brewing is hosting Dry January events and launching a new orange creamsicle-style nonalcoholic sour. The next event is scheduled for Jan. 15.

“We’re just encouraging a book-swap, sip-and-read kind of vibe,” Cade said.

For Churchill, Dry January represents both reflection and momentum.

“Yes, I want to go 31 days without alcohol in January,” he said. “But I also want to go much further than that.”

For recovery resources: https://www.recoveryelevator.com/bozeman/