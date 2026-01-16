Non-profit serving female veteran community expanding to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — There are more than 2.1 million female veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

That’s why veteran Dallas Knight, who lives in Billings, started Operation Juliet.

“I had depression, I was anxious, I was even suicidal,” said Knight.

“A lot of what I endured during my military years, I kind of just stuffed down and put into a black box for nearly twenty years,” said Knight. “Primarily out of fear of losing my security clearance.”

As Dallas says, almost two decades after serving, she found herself in a dark space.

“I just kind of ignored a lot of the things that I went through until I kind of became this unattainable volcano and started to really erupt and fall apart in 2021,” said Knight.

In 2022, Knight says she started her healing journey. First, she published a book called “Shattered Reflections” based off a journal she kept during her deployment.

Then, she launched a podcast featuring other female combat veterans.

“About four episodes in, I started understanding that there was a pattern and a similarity across many of us in that we felt invalid, we felt unseen,” said Knight.

“There are many amazing organizations out there that serve the veteran community but very little, if any of them, specifically serve the female veteran that is also led and facilitated by female veterans,” she added.

Flash forward to 2024, Knight founded Billings-based Operation Juliet.

“It’s a nonprofit organization that serves the female veteran community,” said Knight. “Our goal is to expose the women to as many different healing modalities as possible.”

Those modalities include breathwork, yoga, boxing, art, and more.

Now, Operation Juliet is expanding its reach to Bozeman, with the first event this Saturday at the IV Element. Knight says veterans can catch the Bobcat parade beforehand and then head over to the event, which starts at 1 p.m.

“There are 500 female veterans that are registered with the 2023 census here in the Gallatin Valley, so there’s a large population," said Knight.

It’s an expansion that Belgrade resident and Navy veteran Erin Alexander is excited about.

“Female veterans need as much community as all veterans in general, and so having a space where we can do that is great,” said Alexander.

Knight says the work she is doing and the expansion is “fuel for my soul every day.”

“We are very excited to be here and contribute to this amazing community,” said Knight.

