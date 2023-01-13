No new leads in search for missing Billings woman

The search for missing 77-year-old Sherri Richterich continued Thursday between Billings and Laurel with more resources, although searchers came up with no new leads.

Members of the Stillwater and Carbon County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as members of their search and rescue units responded to assist with the search for the Billings woman, who has Alzheimer's, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release.

Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Linder released a map indicating the highest probability of the direction Richterich likely took. The pie-shaped area was derived from the data entered into the program which includes the location she left from, and the location where her jacket was located.

Richterich, who has Alzheimer's, walked away from her home between Billings and Laurel early Monday morning around 1 a.m.

She's described as 4-foot-11, 105 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 or dial 911.