BOZEMAN — Another ‘No Kings’ protest is happening Saturday across the country and the state.

“Thousands and thousands of people have turned out for rallies last year because they’re completely unsatisfied or angry or afraid of what’s happening with this administration, and we’re just building and holding the container for everybody to come out and exercise their First Amendment rights,” said volunteer Beth Kampschror.

On Saturday, Indivisible Bozeman is holding its third ‘No Kings’ rally on Main Street.

“Anything you’re feeling right now about the war in Iran or ICE or prices or anything that this administration is doing that’s king-like behavior, come and join us, you’re not alone,” said Kampschror.

“There’s so much joy in one of these rallies. It’s a visible message to the regime or to our elected in Montana, but it’s also an amazing sense of community,” said volunteer Kay LaFrance.

WATCH: 'No Kings' Rally Returns to Bozeman Main Street with Record Turnout Expected

'No Kings' protest to return to Main Street on Saturday, large crowds expected

Kampschror and LaFrance are both volunteer co-leaders with Indivisible Bozeman.

“A volunteer-led, local Bozeman organization of your neighbors who are against fascism,” said Kampschror.

Indivisible is a national movement that seeks to “stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and to demand a real democracy…” according to their website. They help organize the ‘No Kings’ rallies.

Saturday’s nationwide protest will be the third held since last June. LaFrance and Kampschror say there are a record 3,100+ protests organized nationally and more than 30 in Montana.

“According to police estimates, we had 10,000 people the last time. We expect more than that this time,” said Kampschror.

That’s why LaFrance and Kampschror say they have expanded the boundary of the protest. Last time, it was between Rouse and Willson. This time it is from Grand Avenue to Broadway.

Kampschror says the protest will have de-escalators and medics.

“It’s a large crowd, and we want to try to have support there for people to have a good time and have their voices heard,” said Kampschror.

As far as the focus of this protest, Kampschror and LaFrance say there is an emphasis on voting and anti-fascist ballot initiatives.

“We have a couple of local organizations who are going to be in the crowd with clipboards to make sure people are registered to vote,” said Kampschror.

Their biggest focus, they say: safety.

“We want to concentrate on peaceful, we want to concentrate on nonviolent and we want to concentrate on lawful and having fun.”