No boom in Bozeman? Fireworks restrictions in place within city limits

BOZEMAN — Before you go lighting off fireworks this 4th of July, you’re going to want to make sure you don’t live within the city limits of Bozeman.

"All fireworks, except for sparklers, are banned in the city. You cannot discharge any firework within the city limits," says Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.

He says that even sparklers will be regulated—the ordinance stating they must be magnesium-free and cannot exceed 12 inches.

Curious about how the ordinance has affected sales, I spoke with a local fireworks merchant, Kazlyn Roullier, who says she and her family have been selling fireworks near Bozeman for 18 years.

"I think at first people were a little bit hesitant, it was a little bit slower. But I think people were cautious and asking good questions and getting things that work for where they’re living," says Roullier.

Chief Waldo adds that city enclaves, or county islands surrounded entirely by Bozeman city limits, are also subject to the ordinance.

"A lot of people ask questions based on where they live and we’re always happy to answer questions and make sure people are abiding to the rules," says Roullier.

Citations can be given for breaking the ordinance, but Chief Waldo hopes their primary role is education.

He says, "We’ll be out with our law enforcement friends, primarily to educate. You know, we want people to understand. Some people are new to the community, so we want to just talk to them and make sure they’re aware of the ordinance.

But if you’re still looking for a show inside city limits—

"We want everyone to come to the fairgrounds, Gallatin County Fairgrounds, on the 4th, 10 o’clock. We’ll start the show and it’ll last about twenty to twenty-two minutes. We hope to see everyone out there," says Chief Waldo.

To view a map of Bozeman city limits, visit this webpage.