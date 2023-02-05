No. 2 Bozeman High downs No. 1 West; Gallatin dominates Belgrade

BOZEMAN — Despite coming off a tough loss the night before to Billings West and being without junior big Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin came out of the gate strong and took the lead at the end of the first quarter 19-15. The Raptors extended their lead to a sizable 78-42 win led by senior Eli Hunter.

Across town, it was a battle of the top two Eastern AA teams, according to MontanaSports.com latest rankings, as No. 2 Bozeman High hosted No. 1 West. It was a tough shooting night for both teams out of the gate, but they turned it on just in time. West led at the half, 22-19. They couldn't keep their lead for too long thanks to clutch 3-pointers from sophomore Kash Embry and junior Kellen Harrison.

West’s Billy Carlson tied the game up at 50 apiece with less than a minute to go. Hawks senior Jake Casaganda came up big, however, with the clutch and-one to seal the game for the Hawks at the line. Bozeman High won 53-50. West’s junior Cooper Tyson led all scorers with 13 and Harrison had 12 for Bozeman.

Up next, Bozeman High looks to continue their streak at Helena on Tuesday and Gallatin is at Capital.

