New Gallatin County Justice Center officially opens

Gallatin County's new $46 million courts facility spans 67,000 square feet and stands directly next to the old Law and Justice Center, which is slated for demolition this spring.
The Justice Center includes courtrooms for District, Justice, and Youth courts, as well as space for Probation and Clerk of Court offices and the Self-Help Law Center.
BOZEMAN — The new Gallatin County Justice Center is officially open.

The 67,000-square-foot building includes four District Court courtrooms, two for Justice Court, as well as Youth Court and Probation offices, Clerk of Court offices, and a space for the Self-Help Law Center.

The Justice Center is a $46 million project that stands directly next to the old courts facility, an out-of-code building that was once a Catholic high school built in the 60s.

According to a press release, the old building is to be demolished in the spring to provide extra parking for the new Justice Center.

The release said the county will host a public surplus sale at the former Law and Justice Center building (615 S. 16th Ave., Bozeman) on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

