New Gallatin County Justice Center officially opens

BOZEMAN — The new Gallatin County Justice Center is officially open.

The 67,000-square-foot building includes four District Court courtrooms, two for Justice Court, as well as Youth Court and Probation offices, Clerk of Court offices, and a space for the Self-Help Law Center.

The Justice Center is a $46 million project that stands directly next to the old courts facility, an out-of-code building that was once a Catholic high school built in the 60s.

According to a press release, the old building is to be demolished in the spring to provide extra parking for the new Justice Center.

The release said the county will host a public surplus sale at the former Law and Justice Center building (615 S. 16th Ave., Bozeman) on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

