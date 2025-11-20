New film experience opens for free at the Rialto in downtown Bozeman

Downtown Bozeman is getting a new dose of art and culture as the Rialto prepares to host a free, multi-month film experience in partnership with the local nonprofit Tinworks.

Tinworks, led by director Jenny Moore, has been bringing pop-up art installations to the Bozeman community since 2019. Now, the organization is debuting its latest project inside the historic Rialto theater on Main Street.

Tinworks nonprofit transforms downtown Bozeman theater into cultural hub

“We are really excited to bring art and film and conversation and community programming to the center of Main Street,” Moore said.

On Friday, the Rialto will host the Montana premiere of artist Matthew Barney’s film Redoubt, a two-hour, dialogue-free piece accompanied by a full soundtrack. Moore describes the film as both “beautiful” and “meditative.”

The film weaves together ancient Greek and Western mythologies with modern themes, including land conservation and the reintroduction of wolves.

The premiere comes as Yellowstone National Park approaches the 30th anniversary of the gray wolf reintroduction — a subject that continues to spark debate. Moore hopes the film will encourage viewers to think about those issues from new angles.

“One of the ideas of the art that we exhibit at Tinworks is the opportunity to show something to our audience… that may be familiar but from a different perspective,” she said.

The Rialto itself has been a part of Bozeman’s history for a century, serving various roles —from a peanut stand, to a post office, to its transformation into a theater in 1924. Moore says she hopes the space becomes a consistent hub for art, community events, and cultural programming.

“The goal would be that any night of the week you can think, ‘I would love to see what’s going on at the Rialto’ — whether it’s artwork, a performance, a conversation, or a community event,” Moore said. “You know that it’s in service to the community.”

Redoubt will be shown Thursday through Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The screenings are free and open to the public through Feb. 1, 2026.

The venue seats 120 people.

