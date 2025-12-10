New community bike park "Bikefill" set to be built next to Snowfill dog park

BOZEMAN — One of Bozeman’s most popular dog parks will soon have a new neighbor: a new community bike park designed for riders of all ages and abilities.

The Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT), the City of Bozeman, and the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association are moving forward with plans to build Bikefill, a project that aims to provide the community with an easy, accessible bike park. It will feature various trails for bikers of all ages and abilities.

“This park will add five miles of bike-specific trails and facilities that will enhance that community,” said Chet Work, Executive Director of GVLT.

Work said GVLT has been interested in bringing a mountain bike park to the area for years.

A new bike park called Bikefill is coming next to Snowfill dog park with trails for all skill levels

New bike park coming to Bozeman next to popular Snowfill dog park with spring construction start

“Gallatin Valley Land Trust has long desired a mountain bike park, and we felt like the community, as well, has been interested in it.”

GVLT shared renderings of the new Bikefill Community Bike Park.

“Just the terrain and the location are going to be well-suited for younger and more beginner bikers rather than extreme mountain biking,” Work explained.

Bikefill will feature clearly marked routes guiding riders toward beginner, intermediate, or more advanced trails.

“You could be riding down a trail, and there will be clear signage pointing you towards a beginning feature, an intermediate feature, or a more advanced feature.”

The project is still in the design phase, so GVLT is asking the public to share their input.

“We’re starting an engagement process to understand what features and elements would be most valuable to the community.”

He added that feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. “Community is very excited,” Work said. “I think the proximity to town is really appealing to people and bike paths that will lead you there, so you don’t need a vehicle.”

Construction is expected to begin in the spring, and riders will be able to enjoy some of Bikefill’s new features by next fall.

