New Butte supportive housing project designed to prevent homelessness

BUTTE - Butte’s supportive housing project is under construction, and it’s supposed to help those dealing with chronic homelessness and organizers of this project are confident this is the first step in solving a major problem in Butte.

“Well, look, we can end homelessness in Butte, Montana. That is something I firmly believe,” Action Inc. Director Margie Seccomb said.

The nearly $2.5 million project involves four units and a day room for four people who have been deemed chronically unhoused and in need of services.

“So, these are people who frequently use the jail system or the emergency room. We feel that if we can get them into stable housing, provide services, they can remain in housing and their lives will improve,” Public Housing Authority of Butte Director Revonda Stordahl said.

Butte’s social service group, Action Inc., will provide staff to regularly visit the residents in the units to help them with services.

"We know that housing itself, when you have stable housing, it’s much easier than to stabilize other things,” Seccomb said.

Butte-Silver Bow donated the land on North Wyoming Street for this project, and construction is being paid for through grants from the Montana Department of Commerce and other donations.

Affordable housing is a contributing factor to the homeless issue.

“The rents have increased, you know, everywhere, including Butte. And then there’s just a lack of housing. We have waiting lists for all our properties,” Stordahl said.

These units are expected to be open by May. If successful, similar units will be built on four other sites around the city.