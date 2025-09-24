New Butte Amazon facility promises more jobs, faster delivery

BUTTE - The ribbon’s been cut on this new $11 million Amazon Butte delivery station that promises to bring more jobs and faster delivery time to this region.

“Having that last-mile delivery station here in Butte, allowing our customers in the Butte and surrounding areas to enjoy the Prime benefits and be able to get those delivery dates much, much quicker than we’ve had previously,” said Dustin Russell.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy and Rep. Ryan Zinke we’re on hand for the ceremony held in the 12,000 square foot warehouse. The delivery station will employ about 50 warehouse workers and up to 50 flex workers as delivery drivers.

Amazon representative and Butte native Sarah Rhoads said Butte is an ideal location for this delivery center.

“It’s a great location because we have both Interstate 90 and Interstate 15 that intersect, so really it’s a port of commerce for transportation in general,” said Rhoads.

The facility will also give small and medium businesses easier access to sell products globally.

“The best thing it does is give our local vendors access to the international and national markets,” said Sheehy.

Russell said it also gave him a chance to return to Butte.

"I love this facility. If you were to ask me, you know, looking at some of the other facilities, the views that we have with the foothills behind us here, it’s absolutely amazing,” said Russell.

In Sarah Rhoads time since leaving Butte she became a Navy Jetfighter pilot and not works in Amazon’s Seattle facility. She credits her success with her upbringing in Butte.

“When people ask me where I’m from, you know, with a sense of humble pride and without hesitation, I say that I’m from Butte, Montana.,” said Rhoads.

