New Bozeman Bike Park Advances After Unanimous City Commission Approval

BOZEMAN — Bozeman bike enthusiasts may still be navigating snowy conditions, but the next riding season is approaching—and with it, a new development for the local cycling community. An all-new bike park, known as Bikefill, could arrive sooner than expected.

“I can’t wait,” said Zach Footer. “It’s one of those things where it’s like I wish that could’ve happened sooner.”

Footer, who works at Owenhouse Cycling, has been riding bikes for as long as he can remember. His passion for cycling extends beyond recreation.

“I really started racing mountain bikes in high school and then raced on a couple of national teams,” he said. “I ended up here, where I’ve been racing in the marathon scene.”

WATCH: Bozeman is getting a new 66-acre bike park called Bikefill

Bozeman city commissioners unanimously approve the master plan for a new 66-acre bike park called Bikefill

With experience on nearly every mountain biking trail in the Bozeman area, Footer said the addition of a new, centrally located riding space would have a significant impact.

“Having trails that are closer to the community and to town—it’s going to be really big,” he said. “Especially from a community development standpoint.”

That vision aligns with the goals of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, the nonprofit organization leading the Bikefill project. Executive Director Chet Work said the park has been in development for years.

“Bikefill is a sort of dedicated space that GVLT has long envisioned to support the mountain biking community,” Work said.

The project has been 15 years in the making. On April 7, Bozeman city commissioners unanimously approved the Bikefill Park Master Plan, marking a major milestone.

“It’s finally coming to fruition,” Work said.

The park will be built on a 66-acre site located between the old landfill and the Snowfill Dog Park—land that has been city-owned and largely unused for at least 15 years.

“The future of it has always been in jeopardy,” Work said.

With approval secured, construction could begin soon. Work said road work on McIlhattan Road may start before June, with park development beginning around the same time. The goal is to complete as much work as possible by the fall.

The city will fund paving on McIlhattan Road and construct parking lots, while GVLT has already raised more than $2 million to build trails. Fundraising efforts are ongoing.

For riders like Footer, the investment represents a major opportunity for the community.

“We’re going to get more kids on bikes, we’re going to get more adults on bikes,” he said. “It’s a win-win for everybody. Having a place where we can all do that together in the same place is going to be nothing but good for us.”

For more information on Bikefill and their campaign, visit this link: https://www.gvlt.org/bikefill

