Nationwide IV fluid shortage caused by Hurricane Helene hits Montana hospitals

BOZEMAN — After Hurricane Helene devastated our southern states, more than 86% of U.S. healthcare providers are experiencing shortages of IV fluids. So how is that shortage affecting us here in Bozeman?

“I think it’s definitely on the top of everyone's mind because it is a really big deal for us. And it’s something that we absolutely need," says Alex Evans.

Alex is the system director of nursing and clinical operations at Bozeman Health. She tells me this shortage adds another element of stress to an already strenuous job.

“It’s critical to our mission to provide patient care here. For our staff? That added conscientiousness, of course, is just another thing that they have to think about and worry about."

But what are IV fluids, and how often are they really used in hospitals?

“IV hydration are fluids that we use to help supplement patients who are dehydrated or have critical conditions that they need fluid replacement,” says Jennifer Schultz, the system director of pharmacy at Bozeman Health. “IV Fluids are used constantly throughout the healthcare system."

According to Premier, a health analytics consulting firm, more than 86% of U.S. health care providers are experiencing shortages of IV fluids. With around 54% reporting supplies of 10 days or less of IV fluids in their inventories. So why is this happening?

“One of the major manufacturing plants of hydration and fluid in the country was destroyed in Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina plant,” says Jennifer.

According to the American Hospital Association, Baxter International manufacturing facility produces about 60% of the IV fluids used by U.S. hospitals, Bozeman Health included.

“We are experiencing the shortage. We do have fluids on hand, but we are seeing the supply has dried up and we’re having to stretch to find product,” says Jennifer.

Jennifer says they’ve been doing an excellent job at managing their IV fluid distribution.

“Immediately after the plant was announced destroyed after the hurricane, Bozeman Health got a multi-disciplinary group together of pharmacy nursing physicians, to work on mitigation strategies so we could keep fluids available," she says.

Mitigation strategies include cracking down on the use of IV fluids and only distributing them when absolutely necessary. And if you were worried about not getting proper care due to the shortage?

“I don’t think that there’s a conflict on whether or not we give a patient IV fluids. We’re always going to give them the fluids they need. And that’s part of why we need to reserve waste and be really conscientious about that. So we can continue to provide that care to patients.”

The IV fluid plant is currently being rebuilt, and the company is importing fluids from other countries. But this shortage is expected to last until the end of the year.