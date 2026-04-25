BOZEMAN — April 25 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

According to Kristen Hunter, a clinical pharmacist with Bozeman Health, tomorrow is a reminder for everyone to think twice before throwing out expired or unused medications.

"Safe disposal of medications is extremely important," said Hunter. "Not only for our patients and their families but also for our community."

Throughout Bozeman, there are a few safe disposal drop boxes.

WATCH: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges safe disposal to protect families, water, and wildlife

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges safe disposal to protect families, water, and wildlife

Hunter explained that patients can just place their expired or unused medications in a sealed bag and drop them in the box — similar to mailing a letter.

"If medications are disposed of in the trash," explained Hunter. "They can be readily retrievable by children and animals."

Hunter added that if medications are disposed of down the toilet, they can eventually make their way into our rivers and streams.

"Which would affect our drinking water," she said. "So it is something that affects our community and our wildlife."

Although tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, secure drop boxes are available year-round.

Hunter said there's a box located at Highland Park Pharmacy inside Bozeman Health Deaconess.

Other drop-off locations are at local police departments, and there's one at Big Sky Medical.

"It's a good spring cleaning to get into your cupboards and make sure all medications are in date."