National Championship gear hits shelves at MSU bookstore

BOZEMAN — Looking for National Championship Merchandise after the Bobcats' big win?

MSU has brand new national championship gear that will be available to the public starting January 8th.

"All of the national championship items have started rolling out, and they will be available for purchase at the mall and the main campus book store," said MSU bookstore Chief Branding Officer Kristen Zitterkopf.

Zitterkopf added that the initial available merchandise isn't everything that will be in stock.

"There will be even more merch available in the coming weeks."

