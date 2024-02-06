Music Villa aims to bring its hometown music store vibe to new Billings location

BOZEMAN — Music Villa has been a staple Bozeman guitar shop since its origin back in the 50s. The current store resides in downtown Bozeman on East Main, but a new location has currently been announced to open in Billings.

“We try to think of ourselves as the local hometown music store,” says Geno Kreis, who started with Music Villa back in 1989 and has been working with the establishment on and off in purchasing and managerial roles.

Music Villa has been around the Gallatin Valley since the 50s under different names until the Decker family bought it in 1982. Their first location was on the corner of 7th & Main until its move to their current location on East Main in 2000. Now Music Villa is planning to open a new location in Billings.

“It was not necessarily something that was even planned. An opportunity rose in Billings to help out somebody that was wanting to transition out of the industry,” says Kreis.

Music Villa purchased Billings music store Guitars and Amps, previously located on Grand Avenue. Music Villa plans to merge businesses and open a whole new location at 112 North Broadway, where renovation is currently underway.

“It was a great opportunity to keep the employees in Billings who have been serving that community their entire lives.”

According to Kreis, although there are many great music stores in Billings, Music Villa will be sure to offer something more to the music community.

“It's kind of the barbershop. A lot of things get done right in the store that you wouldn't expect. People meeting each other and connecting to cover gigs or empty slots that need to be filled for a band,” he said.

Music Villa’s Billings location is set to open this upcoming spring.



Trending stories at KBZK.com

