Multiple flu and COVID-19 vaccination events set for Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Wash your hands, cover your mouth, and be prepared — Flu season is on its way to Gallatin County.

This fall, the Gallatin City-County Health Department is offering several ways for community members to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, but making an appointment ahead of time helps make the visit as convenient as possible. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at every clinic listed below.

A community vaccination event will take place on Thursday, October 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Exhibit Hall #1.

Weekly vaccine clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on most Fridays throughout October and November at the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s temporary location, 400 E. Babcock Street in Bozeman. Clinics are scheduled for October 2, 9, 16, and 23, as well as November 6 and 13.

According to a release, as respiratory illness season approaches, reducing the spread of infections remains an essential part of public health and protecting overall community health. The health department says getting a flu and COVID vaccine each year helps prevent illness and lowers the chances of needing medical care, being hospitalized, or facing life-threatening complications if you do get sick. Click here to make an appointment on the website or call 406-582-3100 today to protect yourself and others.

“Flu and COVID-19 vaccines remain some of our strongest tools for keeping people healthy during respiratory illness season,” said Dr. Peter Bulger, Medical Director for the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health Infectious Disease Medical Director. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you but also helps reduce the spread of illness in our community.”

Everyone six months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine, and adults 19 years and older should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination is especially important for adults 65 years and older and people at increased risk for severe COVID-19. For children and adolescents, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended based on age, health conditions, and whether their parent or guardian desires protection.

The health department bills insurance, but they add that cost should never prevent someone from getting vaccinated. Programs are available for people who are uninsured or underinsured, including Vaccines for Adults (age 19 and older) and Vaccines for Children (birth through age 18). More information is available on the website.

Vaccines are also available from medical providers, urgent care clinics, and local pharmacies. Along with staying up to date on vaccinations, people can help reduce the spread of illness by washing hands often, improving indoor air quality when possible, staying home when sick, and talking with a medical provider if they are at higher risk for severe illness. Additional prevention tips are available on the CDC website.

