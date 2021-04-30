Watch
MT Western Chancellor Beth Weatherby reflects what Dillon has meant to her

The 22nd Chancellor in school history
We concluded our conversation with Montana Western Chancellor Beth Weatherby this morning.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 30, 2021
DILLON — We concluded our conversation with Montana Western Chancellor Beth Weatherby this morning.

I asked her to evaluate her time on the Dillon campus. What has Montana Western gained from her - and what has she gained from her time there. Weatherby’s last day is Sunday. She and her husband are leaving Dillon but not Montana. They are moving to Missoula. She is the 22nd Chancellor in school history and has been on the job since January of 2015. Montana Western is in the process of finding her replacement right now.

