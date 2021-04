DILLON — This morning we began a 3-part interview with Montana Western Chancellor Dr. Beth Weatherby. She is officially retiring as of this weekend after serving since January of 2015.

Weatherby explains her time as an educator and what drew her to Beaverhead County Montana for this position. Turns out it was the school and its Experience One curriculum plan that was one of her deciding factors.

This is part 1 of a 3-part series that will continue on Thursday and Friday.