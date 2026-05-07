MSU to host first-ever Bobcat Thrift Sale this weekend

BOZEMAN — Looking to buy – or get rid of – some items? MSU is hosting its first-ever Bobcat Thrift Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Bobcat Stadium.

Sale items will include clothes, small appliances like mini fridges and microwaves, and more. The items are donated by students moving off-campus and community members.

Shoppers can buy a tote bag for $5 and fill it with as many small items and soft goods as they can fit. Larger items will be priced individually.

As MSU’s Zero Waste Coordinator explains, the event is meant to reduce waste and provide items to students and the community at an affordable price.

“Last year, the campus during the month of May threw away about 460,000 pounds of trash in Logan landfill,” said Garret Wright, MSU’s Zero Waste Coordinator.

“It’s always fun when you get to have a project that supports our campus goals, like our sustainability framework and zero waste goal, but it also comes from a student idea,” he added.

Community members and students can donate items through the end of this week. There is a drop-off happening at Gate 8 of Bobcat Stadium on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in learning more about the thrift sale or volunteering, visit this link.