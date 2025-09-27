MSU Rodeo Team saddles up for the Homecoming game

BOZEMAN — It’s Homecoming Week at Montana State University, and as the campus fills with Bobcat pride, one group is bringing a uniquely Western touch to the celebration: the MSU Rodeo Team.

Before each home MSU football game, the MSU rodeo team rides onto the field, leading the Bobcats and carrying flags.

“It’s just an unreal atmosphere,” said Will Nannini, an MSU rodeo athlete who competes in steer wrestling and team roping. “You just feel that sound and the vibration from the crowd. It’s just this unreal feeling—like this is something special.”

Homecoming is a celebration of Bobcat pride, honoring MSU's traditions.

One of Montana's oldest traditions is rodeo.

“The western way of life is not just part of Montana’s history, but the western United States as a whole,” said Nannini. “I mean, if it wasn’t for the horse, we wouldn’t be able to get over here anyway.”

“Rodeo really embodies what Montana is all about.”

The MSU Rodeo Team is a point of pride for the university. Nannini said the MSU Spring Rodeo regularly sells out and they fill all seats at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

“It’s really just amazing to see how loud it gets and how many people come to support us,” Nannini said. “People just love the rodeo team and love the sport of rodeo.”

What About the Horses?

The MSU runout is thrilling for athletes and fans, but what’s it like for the animals charging onto a football field with bright lights and a cheering crowd?

“Horses are really feely creatures—they feel everything from your body,” explained Nannini. “So I think just staying relaxed is the best way to go about it.”

“We just to feel the energy from the crowd, and the horses feel it too —running across the turf gets a little sketchy, but it’s a lot of fun.”

You can catch the MSU Rodeo Team in action during every home game, including this Saturday’s Homecoming game in Bozeman.

