MSU Ends Remote Work: Employees Say Move Feels Rushed and Unclear

BOZEMAN — Imagine this: you've built your entire routine working from home, then one day, it simply disappears.

That's the reality many Montana State University (MSU) employees are facing as the university rolls out the end of most remote work arrangements beginning July 1.

“My job is—as long as I have a solid internet connection, I can do my job, that’s it. I VPN in and I have access to all of the databases I need,” said Joseph Hancock, who works in Fiscal Services at MSU.

Hancock said he was finishing a degree this year and was ready to make working from home his new normal.

Then came the announcement, informally, at least. Hancock said there was no formal message from MSU leadership, only closed-door meetings within departments.

“Because there is no announcement, there is no accountable person to reach out to ask why,” Hancock added.

While that “why” remains unanswered, many employees say they’re too afraid to even ask.

Nearly ten remote workers who spoke to MTN News requested anonymity, citing fear of retaliation.

“I take great pride in working at MSU and supporting its mission of accessible education and student success… In recent years, MSU has used the option of remote work as a meaningful benefit… The removal of this flexibility will impact not only morale but also productivity,” one employee wrote.

Another said that working a hybrid schedule allowed her to attend critical doctor’s appointments.She also tells me other remote workers are scrambling to secure childcare in time for the July transition.

“We’ve asked for transparency and communication, and our leadership met us with silence,” another anonymous employee stated.

With many staff members feeling unheard, MTN News reached out to MSU leadership for a response.

Michael Becker, Vice President of Communications for the Montana University System, explained that remote work was never intended to be a permanent arrangement.

“The default work arrangement expected by the MUS for all employees is on campus and in person,” Becker wrote.

“Supervisors have met with employees to give them ample time to make the necessary adjustments for their return to work, effective July 1. While the university is moving away from renewing or accepting new requests for remote work, it will continue to honor agreements that still exist, in accordance with the terms of those agreements, even if those agreements expire after July 1.”

Becker added that only 7% of MSU employees currently work remotely.

But for many, including Hancock, the change feels rushed and mistimed.

“This is a clumsy, ham-fisted effort to implement a policy in between presidential administrations,” Hancock said. “Whether it’s some sort of bias they have towards specific careers, or simply because they have outdated understandings of how the office environment functions.”

MSU statements:

The Montana University System Board of Regents Policy 715 states, “The default work arrangement expected by the MUS for all employees is on campus and in person.” That policy goes on to clarify:

Any remote work arrangement (RWA), whether temporary or in place for an extended period, must advance the university’s mission and shall not reduce or impede the quality of instruction or service provided to students, co-workers, or members of the university community. Working remotely is not a right, and not every position is eligible for an RWA. It is an option extended at management discretion, and, if approved by an authorized supervisor, is subject to individualized conditions that may be amended or revoked at any time without advance notice.

Remote work became widespread in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent national labor shortage. Those circumstances are behind us now; therefore, the need for remote work cannot be justified in the same manner.

During the pandemic, MSU called back employees from remote work in April 2021, to be effective July 7 of that year. Since then, only a small percentage–roughly 7% – of MSU’s workforce has remained working remotely, and most of those are doing so for only a portion of the work week.

Remote employee statements: