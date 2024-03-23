MSU awarded $1 million to test new methods of measuring snowpack

The Bureau of Reclamation has awarded Montana State University one million dollars to test new methods of measuring snowpack.

Scientists will conduct the research over three years.

The goal is to improve water forecasting for drought, flood and irrigation management.

MSU’s team will use emerging sensor technology that measures snow water equivalent using gamma and cosmic rays.

The testing will take place at the Tenderfoot Creek Experimental Forest in Central Montana.

The team recently placed a permanently mounted cosmic ray sensor in the forest, which will continuously transmit real-time data.