Motorcyclist injured in crash near Belfry dies in the hospital

BELFRY - A man injured earlier this month in a motorcycle crash near Belfry has died.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 58-year-old man from Mesa, Ariz., was injured on June 17 when two motorcycles collided on Highway 72. The man died at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings on Wednesday, the patrol said in a press release. His name has not been released.

Three other people were injured.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. as four people on two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were traveling south on the highway. The motorcycle in front, driven by a 47-year-old man from Salt Lake City, Utah, began to slow to make a right turn on Grove Creek Road, the patrol said. The second motorcycle driven by the 58-year-old man did not recognize the other motorcycle was turning and sideswiped it causing both motorcycles to crash.

Two women who were passengers on the motorcycles and the other driver were all injured and transported to St. Vincent Healthcare, the patrol said.

