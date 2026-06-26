Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identifies suspects in Belgrade Father's Day shooting

BELGRADE — Two suspects have been named in the Father's Day shooting in Belgrade that left one man reportedly shot multiple times.

According to the Gallatin Media Center, Vincent Louie Herrera, 38, and Vanessa Herrera, 33, both of Belgrade were identified as suspects. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office can confirm there is no active threat to the community, as this was an isolated incident and both individuals appear to have fled the state.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vincent Louie Herrera for Attempted Deliberate Homicide. A separate warrant has been issued for Vanessa Herrera for Obstructing Justice. The Sheriff’s Office is actively working with local, state, and federal partners to locate and apprehend the suspects.

This incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 406-582-2121 or email at SO-Detectives@gallatin.mt.gov.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 21, 2026, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a shooting on Woodman Drive in Belgrade. The victim was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The Father' Day shooting in the River Rock neighborhood also damaged multiple homes and vehicles.

"Upon arrival ultimately they had learned there had been a shooting there. The suspect had already left the residence, but the victim that was there had been shot a couple different times," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Bozeman Health, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Father's Day shooting rattles River Rock neighborhood in Belgrade (June 22, 2026)

Father's Day shooting rattles River Rock neighborhood in Belgrade

We'll continue to follow this story and keep you updated on developments.