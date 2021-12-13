Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a SUV in Butte

BUTTE - A 21-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday in Butte.

According to a press release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at approximately 2:45 pm on the afternoon of Friday, December 10th, Butte Police, A-1 Ambulance, and Butte Fire Rescue responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of A Street and Harrison Avenue. A motorcycle that had been southbound on Harrison Avenue, collided with an SUV that had been eastbound on A street and attempted to turn northbound on Harrison Avenue. The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old male, sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident. The male was transported to St James Healthcare.

The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries early Monday morning.

The male is not being identified at this time pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation. The investigation into the accident is being conducted by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol.