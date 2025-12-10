Montana Tech to host signing event for Jack Horner's new Dinosaur book

BUTTE - The Bureau of Mines and Geology here at Montana Tech has just published a book on dinosaurs, and the public will get a chance to meet its famous author, because everyone loves dinosaurs.

“Tell me, you know, a six-year-old boy that doesn’t love dinosaurs, and I think if you read this, it will take you and you’ll rediscover that six-year-old inside of you that had that love of dinosaurs,” Interim Director of Bureau of Mines and Geology John LaFave said.

Montana's dinosaur treasures revealed - Join paleontologist Jack Horner at Montana Tech Dec. 16 for an exclusive book signing and presentation

Dinosaurs of Montana is a book produced by famed paleontologist Jack Horner and geologist Ray Rogers exploring Montana’s rich history with dinosaur fossils.

“We’re the Treasure State, but we’re also the dinosaur treasure state. There have been more dinosaur specimens discovered in Montana than anywhere else,” he said.

The authors will sign copies of the book at a presentation on Dec. 16th at 6:30 in the evening at the Montana Tech library auditorium. Horner, a University of Montana alum, served as technical advisor on many of the Jurassic Park films.

“He’s really been one of the giants in the field of paleontology,” LaFave said.

The Bureau of Mines and Geology, located on the campus of Montana Tech, published the book, which sells for $20.

“I think this would be an ideal gift. I’m sure there are a lot of people who would love to find one of these under the tree this year,” LaFave said.