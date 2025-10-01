BUTTE - Professors and students here at Montana Tech are raising money for a student going through a very serious medical issue by having a little fun by taking a pie in the face. Now, these professors are good sports, but me, as a serious journalist, would never participate in such frivolity.

Pictured: MTN Reporter John Emeigh gets pied at fundraiser

MTN News

“It’s really exciting, it’s for a fantastic cause and more than willing to help and if students work out a little frustration, I’m also good with that,” said Mechanical Engineering Professor Rick LaDouceur.

This messy event was held to raise money for Tech student Wyatt Cobb who is being treated for an aggressive cancer. Fellow students wanted to find a fun way to help a student in need.

Pictured: Wyatt Cobb (family photos)

Family photo

“It’s great, it’s one of the best feelings you can have is helping anybody in any circumstance,” said event organizer Gigi Liva.

Professors didn’t hesitate to help out. How did you prepare for this?

“You know, I did a little meditation, a little warm-up, some stretching, then just brought it on,” said Kinesiology Professor John Amtmann.

Students were more than eager to pay $3 per pie to shove the creamy delight in their faces.

“They ran up the hill to make sure they can do this, yeah, I’m sure they loved it,” said LaDouceur.

Liva added, “Whatever professor you would like to pie, you can pie them in the face, we’ve had some on the top of the head, some on the side of the face, even on the back of the head.”

WATCH: Professors pied for a purpose

Montana Tech students pie professors to help sick student

The organizer added that Wyatt is a great student and hope this fundraiser will help him and his family.

“Very intelligent, very helpful, I would say, he taught a lot of equipment to me, so I learned a lot from him,” said Liva.

