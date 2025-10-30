Montana Tech class learns the ancient art of atlatl throwing

BUTTE - The prehistoric weapon known as an atlatl, and some Montana Tech students were learning to throw these so they could understand the mechanics of using this ancient weapon.

“Oh, it’s such a fun class. I love that John lets us come outside and do these fun activities, it’s the best,” Montana Tech senior Kinnidi Willmore said.

John Amtmann’s kinesiology students practiced using the atlatl, which is a specially designed stick used to help propel a spear, or dart, farther. He used the exercise to demonstrate proper shoulder movement.

"Fun way to get out and experience the movement we’ve been studying. But, we got to go out and actually experience the movements, because when they graduate and move on, they’re going to have to give examples and teach people how to move correctly in order to prevent injury,” Kinesiology professor Amtmann said.

Matt Ashcroft hosted the workshop. He’s been using the atlatl since he was a child. He said it’s one of the earliest innovations that prehistoric man developed to make them better hunters.

“Potentially, the tool that set us apart from Neanderthals that gave us an advantage over them. The hunters weren’t getting killed all the time. We could defend against Neanderthals and other predators that were coming to hunt us from a much farther distance,” Ashcroft said.

It takes skill to use one, and few students hit the target. They gave me five chances to hit the target, and if I did, the students got rewarded.

“What do you say, guys? If I get this, no final. Alright, I’ve got a lot of pressure,” KXLF reporter John Emeigh said.

Well, I threw five; it was close, but horseshoes and hand grenades, you guys have to take your exam. Are you guys upset about that? You guys don’t mind, do you?