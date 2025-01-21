Montana State to host speaker, hip-hop artist in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BOZEMAN — The third Monday of January is not only inauguration day, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In celebration, Montana State University will be hosting a performance by award-winning hip-hop artist Shaun Boothe. Boothe is also a TedX speaker and creator of “The Unauthorized Biography" series, which celebrates cultural icons, such as Barack Obama, Serena Williams, Nelson Mandela, and Dr. King.

“I just love bringing the energy of music and the energy of hip-hop to these legacies,” Boothe tells me. “To me? Dr. King is such a dynamic, powerful human and speaker. So, I love being able to use hip-hop, which is also powerful in its own way and unique, to celebrate his legacy."

Every January, MSU’s Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons coordinates a celebration for the life of Dr. King to honor ongoing work that upholds his legacy. This year, Boothe says he’s honored to be taking the stage.

“Honestly, I feel like his message and what he stood for is just as important now as it was back then. We’re still fighting for equality, fighting for justice, fighting for equal access to education. Which is something he was very outspoken about as well,” Boothe explains.

If you’re interested, this event starts at 6 p.m., Jan. 21 in the Strand Union Building’s ballroom A. It’s free to the public and all are welcome.