Montana State ROTC students bringing back 'Sweat for the Vets' 5K

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Air Force ROTC is looking to bring back its 5K "Sweat for the Vets" race—a community gathering aimed at supporting the nation's military.

“Really seeing the development of myself as well as my peers within the program just proves how well it works,” says Montana State Junior Gavin Birch.

Watch the story here:

Montana State students bringing back 'Sweat for the Vets' 5K

Birch, a member of the Air Force ROTC is leading the way to bring back the Sweat for the Vets 5K.

“We put it on a couple of years ago and we kind of just revitalized it this year,” says Birch.

The race raises money for Big Sky Bravery and Warriors and Quiet Waters.

“Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go to the two non-profits. And then 25% of the proceeds will go to benefiting our Air Cats Club,” says Birch.

The Air Cats and the two organizations have been building a relationship to help military members.

“They have been incredibly supportive of our organization and we try to find ways to spread awareness about the organization to fuel our mission,” says Warriors and Quiet Waters CEO Brian Gilman.

“The money will go towards our active mission, which is continuing to bring out active-duty individuals to Montana,” says Big Sky Bravery Chief Program Officer Jeremy Keller.

Birch hopes that community members come out to support the military and the work the students at Montana State are doing.

“Come out and show up and support the community, right? Whether they want to run or walk,” says Birch. “To benefit their mission as well as, bringing money to the Air Cats club, that's going to be what we want to do in the future.”

The 5K race takes place at Gallatin County Regional Park on April 19. Registration is $25; for more information, you can visit the Sweat for the Vets website.