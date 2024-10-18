Montana State PreVet Club set to host dog wash fundraiser

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University club is getting "paws-on" with an upcoming fundraiser.

The university's PreVet Club is holding its fall Dog Wash, a fundraiser that will support the club members in their future careers as veterinarians.

While MSU doesn’t have its own veterinary school, it offers a pre-vet track that properly sets up students to move on to the next step.

“It’s a way to form this community of pre-vet students who’s on different paths because no one has the same path. We might all be microbiology majors or animal science majors and it’s a way to form a community so we can go volunteer together or have that sense of community within MSU,” said Megan Woolley, the liaison for the MSU PreVet Club.

All the proceeds from the Dog Wash will allow PreVet Club members to tour various veterinary schools.

Come get your furry friend washed and scrubbed on October 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Montana Murray Kennels in Belgrade.