Montana State fraternity brothers put their scalps on the line for cancer institute fundraiser

BOZEMAN — Sigma Chi fraternity at Montana State University raised money over the weekend for the Huntsman Cancer Institute with its annual “Shave it or Save it” event. People from the community came together to watch the brothers shave their heads.

“Oh man, all of the money started coming into 'shave' so, I started texting all my family members, please help me! And then so some money came in to 'save,' and it was really close,” said Parker Robertson, a member of Sigma Chi.

Robertson is a junior at Montana State, and he’s been growing out his hair for 11 months.

“You know, I'm certainly not excited about getting my head shaved, but the money is going to a good cause. So, I can’t be mad at it and not offended today or upset because it’s going to help people with cancer,” said Robertson.

Robertson has a personal connection to the cause.

“I have family members that have suffered from cancer and things like that, so it feels good to be able to help people that are also going through that along with their families,” said Robertson.

"Shave it or Save" is put on every year by Sigma Chi.

“People can donate to either 'shave' or 'save' brothers. We had it so people donate, and all that money goes towards Huntsman,” said Thomas Kopchains, a member of Sigma Chi.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is a cancer hospital at the University of Utah that provides cancer care and research for the Mountain West.

“A lot of our events just put money towards Huntsman, which is a lot of cancer research for women and children. This year we've raised over $2700,” said Kopchains.

The fraternity has been holding this event for the past three years, each year making more than the last.

“Our goal is to smash that and hopefully hit 30,000 to 35,000,” said Kopchains.

The event is more than just shaving heads and having fun.

“It's just a big sense of community to know that we're doing just something amazing for the Huntsman,” said Kopchains.