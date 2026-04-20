BOZEMAN — New legislation in Montana restricts the opening week of shed antler hunting on Wildlife Management Areas to state residents only.

Every year, deer and elk shed their antlers, drawing hundreds of people to Wildlife Management Areas to gather them. This year, the scene will be different for anyone who is not a resident of Montana.

"Two changes to keep in mind. One is a shed hunting license that you have to have, and then non-residents are not allowed to go shed hunting on a wildlife management area for the first seven days that the WMA is open," Morgan Jacobsen said.

WATCH: Looking for shed antlers in Montana this year? 🦌 New rules restrict the first seven days on WMAs to residents only. Learn what you need before you go

Montana restricts opening week of shed hunting on Wildlife Management Areas to state residents only

For residents, the rules governing the Wildlife Management Areas are the only requirements. The new regulations focus strictly on state-managed lands overseen by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

"For anyone who's looking for sheds on national forest land or BLM or private land, there's no season for that, there's no licenses for that, it doesn't matter if you're a resident or non-resident. Most of these changes really just focus on wildlife management areas managed by the state through Fish, Wildlife and Parks," Jacobsen said.

Block management hunting lands are not open for shed hunting, and permission is required for any access to private lands.

Officials also urge visitors to be mindful of the animals living in these areas.

"If you see wildlife while you're out looking for sheds, make sure you enjoy them from a distance, keep pets at your side, and just try to minimize your impact on the wildlife that you see," Jacobsen said.

Most Wildlife Management Areas in Montana open for shed hunting at noon on May 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

