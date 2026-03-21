BOZEMAN — It was an education-filled morning and packed auditorium on Saturday at the Montana Raptor Conservation Center’s Meet and Greet at the Museum of the Rockies.

“I think that they’re beautiful, and they’re important to the ecosystem and I like learning about them,” said Bozeman resident Karissa Wedman.

Wedman says she has always had an interest in birds.

“When I was a kid, I got all of these bird ID books,” said Wedman. “They’re a really cool part of our environment, they’re a really cool part of our community also.”

Wedman says she has gone to Raptor Fest at Bridger Bowl for the past couple of years.

“These guys are a big part of that,” she said.

That’s why Wedman says she decided to come out to Saturday’s meet and greet, which included a presentation from the Montana Raptor Conservation Center (MRCC). The MRCC rescues, rehabilitates, releases, and educates about the raptors of Montana.

WATCH: Montana Raptor Conservation Center hosts education-filled meet and greet

Montana Raptor Conservation Center hosts Meet and Greet at Museum of the Rockies

The event also included trivia and one of the raptors, a 33-year-old turkey vulture named Pilgrim.

“I liked when they showed the turkey vulture,” said attendee Charlotte Leonard.

MTN’s Esha Walia asked MRCC Education Directo Keaton Thomas what she hopes the community will take away from the event.

“We hope for the community to learn just about our mission and what we do. A lot of people don’t know about the Raptor Center or that we cover a huge area of Montana,” said Thomas.

“It’s a great way to get out into the community because at the Raptor Center, we are not open to the public,” she added.

Thomas says the MRCC has more events planned for the summer.

“We’re hoping this summer to really ramp up our library programs, as well as being able to host a few open-to-the-public events out at the center,” said Thomas.

It’s an exciting opportunity for members of the community like Charlotte.

“Do you think you want to come to more of these?” asked MTN’s Esha Walia.

“Yeah!” said Charlotte.